WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Local pharmacies that offer COVID testing have been seeing just as much demand as mass testing sites.
One pharmacy is making changes to keep up with the demand.
Snaking car lines have been a common site at the Brass Mill Center Mall as testing demand doesn’t slow down.
That demand is now seen less than a mile away at Park Pharmacy.
“I called yesterday, about, maybe about one-o-clock, they gave me an appointment for today,” said Arquelio Pagan, of Waterbury.
Pagan has been trying to get tested for a while. He’s getting together with his family soon, and wants to make sure he’s safe.
"When you got your family, y'know, I got my grandkids, I'm gonna be with them, I wanna make sure I'm alright if I go with them," he said.
Park Pharmacy used to offer walk-up testing, but the demand would overwhelm this nine-car parking lot fast.
They’re now appointment only.
"The lines were getting out of control, my parking lot has a limited amount of parking spots and traffic would have overflowed onto the street," said Mitul Patel, co-owner.
Thomaston Pharmacy also got hit hard with testing demand, transitioning to appointment only as well. They are booked solid through the rest of the year and are trying to open up more appointments in January.
At Park Pharmacy, they’re looking to get help from the city to assist with traffic control.
That way they can get hundreds of more tests done.
They’re also looking to extend their testing hours in the next week or so.
That way they won’t have to turn as many people away.
“We get good people, but sometimes we get people who don't like us because they either have to wait, get an appointment or lab is backed up. can't help that, y'know?” Patel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.