GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The “Front Steps Project,” which was an idea of some Boston area photographers, has made its way to Connecticut.
Photographers, like Carrie Draghi, are photographing families during these historic times, and they only need to walk out their front door.
“Some come out in their sweatpants and others come out with a collaborative idea, like what we are about to see, in social distance bubbles,” Draghi said on Monday.
She said she’s probably done 30 shoots so far.
On Monday, the Rosenbush family from Glastonbury made metal bubbles for their shoot, as they feel like they’re stuck inside one during this coronavirus pandemic.
Many families have gotten creative, one staging a concert in their front yard, another breaking out the workout gear. Then, there’s just families spending time together.
“We have a lot of parents with a glass of wine in their hands, kids on technology what families want to remember about being home together,” Draghi said.
She also isn’t asking for a penny for the shoots, but urges families to donate between $20 and $50 to a local charity.
“I’ve been told by people it's been the best 5 minutes of their week, which is really awesome,” she said.
And, it’s those memories that will last a lifetime.
