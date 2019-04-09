MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The goal behind a Connecticut photographer’s vision has gained national attention.
“I wanted to do something that people would feel,” said photographer Greg Miller.
Every morning, parents say goodbye to their children and send them off to school.
Those moments, at the end of the driveway, are the focus of the ‘Morning Bus Project.’
After the Sandy Hook school shooting, Greg Miller said he looked at that morning ritual differently.
“Everything just kind of changed and that point that you say goodbye just sort of changed, and I think it changed for everybody,” Miller said. “I knew in some way we would move on but I kind of didn’t want to forget.”
That’s when Miller, who had just moved to CT with his family, focused in.
With one photograph of his daughter, the Morning Bus Project was born.
“I wanted to create a photography project that was this quite mediation of what I think is the most important thing, which is childhood,” Miller said.
You’ll find Miller around Mansfield, with his 8 by 10 film camera in hand.
He said the process is slower, but the camera captures better depth and emotion.
“I want them to kind of know this person a little bit and you don’t know them know them, but I want them to get a sense of who they are,” Miller said.
Of course, he has the parents’ permission and gives them a copy of the photo afterward.
“It will be nice because this is the only year they will be all together getting on the bus so it’s a really nice thing,” Miller said.
So far, he has 25 pictures, and hopes to make a book that documents the innocence in those fleeting moments at the end of the driveway.
“When people look at the picture I want them to feel the vulnerability, that’s the point,” Miller said. “Truthfully it is just kids waiting for the morning bus. It is as simple as that.”
But what he captures, is so much more.
Miller would like to take 25 more pictures.
To learn more about the project, click here.
