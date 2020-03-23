NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A local photographer who has found business a bit slow due to COVID-19 elected to have some fun on social media which has since gone viral.
Kristin Vacca is the owner of "The Flash Lady Photography". Vacca said recent events have lead to cancellations and business being slow, so she decided to get creative.
Vacca had purchased props for an upcoming newborn photoshoot, however, when that didn't happen she decided to have fun and do a shoot with a roll of toilet paper.
"It gave people a minute to stop and think about something else than what was going on, so much doom and gloom. It was something to think about and laugh."
Since the photos were posted to the business Facebook page, Vacca says she's received overwhelming positive response.
You can check out all the photos on her page here.
