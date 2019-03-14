WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - National Pi Day falls on March 14 in honor of the first three and most recognized digits of pi.
That's why pie enthusiasts headed to local businesses like the Elmwood Pastry Shop in West Hartford.
The first known official or large-scale celebration of Pi Day was back in the late 1980s at the San Francisco Exploratorium.
It's since spread across the country.
People are expected to line up at places like Elmwood to get their hands on their favorite pies.
Pi is the symbol used in math to represent the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
No matter how big or small a circle is, pi is always the same: 3.14.
It may have nothing to do with either pizza or the tasty desserts, but people have roped them together as a means to celebrate.
