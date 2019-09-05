NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Norwalk police issued an "overdose warning" after five recent deaths.
They said officers responded to eight overdose emergencies since Aug. 28.
Of those, five of the calls resulted in deaths.
Detectives continue to investigate the incidents.
Police sought to remind people about the dangers of opioid abuse.
"Opioid overdose is often characterized by a decrease in breathing rate which if not quickly addressed leads to death," Norwalk police said. "This a true medical emergency and 911 should be your first call."
Anyone with information about the cases can contact the Norwalk Police Department's tip line at 203-854-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.