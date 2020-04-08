STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – Stratford police will be issuing an infraction for those who don’t observe the social distancing measures.
Mayor Laura Hoydick has directed the Stratford Police Department to issue infractions of $100 to those who were warned to observe social distancing at town recreational areas.
Governor Ned Lamont issued an order for people to maintain a distance from one another of at least six feet apart and to avoid gatherings of more than five people.
Town officials said recreational areas include town parks, beaches, ponds, forests, and other areas used for recreational purposes including playgrounds, ballfields and docks, as well as the parking facilities adjacent to those areas.
“Most residents who are using our recreational facilities are observing thee guidelines that are meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but there are some who are failing to do so,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “We need to make it understood that we are very serious about enforcing the Governor’s Executive Orders at our public facilities, and those who disobey will be cited.”
Police will warn people who are failing to obey social distancing protocols. Those who fail to adhere after the warning will receive the $100 infraction.
Anyone who observes groups violating social distancing should call the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4100 or use the 411 app available at stratfordctpd.com.
