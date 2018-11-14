GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s happening all across our state.
Some cars stolen, others broken into, and no matter how many times people are reminded to lock their car doors, some still don’t listen.
So, one local police department decided to take a unique approach to try to keep you and your belongings safe.
It typically happens in the dark of night.
While you’re home sleeping, the thieves are awake.
Glastonbury police say they’re going from car to car, waiting to find an open door.
“This isn’t just a Glastonbury problem. It’s a problem in all of the suburbs throughout Connecticut,” said Lt. Corey Davis, Glastonbury Police Department.
Lt. Corey Davis says it’s become a big problem in their typically quiet town of nearly 35,000 people.
In fact, this year there have been a total of 182 incidents, 137 thefts from cars and 48 cars have been stolen.
Five cars were stolen on Neipsic and Candlelight Roads this past Sunday.
A map shows the thefts aren’t isolated to one particular area of the town, much of Glastonbury has been hit.
“It is very surprising especially to people who grew up here in Glastonbury over the years. We’ve never really had this sort of issue and people felt safe leaving their cars and houses unlocked,” said Davis.
With a huge uptick in car thefts and thefts from cars Glastonbury police decided to start a unique social media campaign to combat the problem.
Last month, they posted a nightly reminder to lock your car doors on their Facebook page.
Using the hashtag “9pm routine,” they tried to send the message home with a lighthearted approach.
“Lock your car and take your keys or this will be your new ride,” one post said.
“Unfortunately, it’s not 1985 anymore. You need to lock up your cars at night,” another post read.
“I think it goes farther. I think people see something that’s a little bit funny and there’s a pun involved. They might chuckle at it and share it with their friends and as long as they share it that’s reaching more and more people,” Davis said.
Not only is it earning them more likes on Facebook, it seems members of the community are enjoying the posts and getting the message.
“I love these nightly reminders. Whoever makes these is really creative!! Doors are all locked here,” Kristina Dowling said on Facebook.
“Even if it’s not preventing car thefts, we’re still reaching a lot of people in the community with a message and that’s what’s important here,” said Davis.
Police say they did notice a decrease in car thefts in the first half of October, but are still gathering data to determine whether that pattern continued.
