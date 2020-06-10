HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Welcoming new recruits to a police department is a proud moment for all involved, but it’s also a way to develop trust in a community.
Daryl Roberts served as the former Hartford Police chief from 2006 through 2011. He’s now the Connecticut Chapter President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. He says recruiting news police officers has its challenges.
“Some people don’t trust police and in the history of this country, Black people, for whatever reason are not trusting of the police because it was legal to have slaves and if you escaped the plantation, law enforcement would always brought you back to slavery, so there was that natural distrust,” Roberts said.
Now, in our current environment, the issue is in the forefront across the country.
“The climate we are in now is very dangerous. I think because there is still a trust factor. Police officers, not all, some, do not see minorities as human beings,” Roberts said.
That is a change that needs to be made.
“You should not fear the police and people have legitimate reasons to fear the police, especially those of color because they’re getting killed by police officers,” Roberts said.
According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, local police departments employed about 486,000 full-time sworn officers in 2016.
About one in four local police officers, and about one in five first-line supervisors, were Black or Hispanic.
Last year, Channel 3 followed along with a police officer who grew up in the north end of Hartford. He said the faces in the Hartford Police Academy have dramatically diversified.
From 2016 to 2019, half of the recruits were minorities.
Hartford Police Department had 382 members in its ranks in 2019. Nearly 40 percent are minorities to include Black, Hispanic, and Asian officers.
The city’s population is 37 percent African American, 44 and a half percent Latino, and 15 percent Caucasian.
Roberts says the key to an effective force is hiring those who live in the community they serve.
“No matter where you live, you want good service, you want to have positive relationships, and you want to be safe. If you live in that town, you have more of a dedication, it’s your home,” Roberts said.
For those who are in training, Roberts has some advice.
“Every human being that you’re supposed to protect and serve, treat them the way you want to be treated, the way someone in your family wants to be treated. That would be the key,” Roberts said.
