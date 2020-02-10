WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A neighborhood watch for a new decade.
Police are teaming up with neighbors using an app that links home surveillance cameras. The network is spreading like wildfire as the number of homeowners purchasing cameras surges.
In the 80s and 90s, it was McGruff leading the neighborhood watch, but now, patrolling on foot or car is just not convenient for most people.
“It requires going and seeing people in meetings and talking and I’m busy,” said Adam Polkowski.
Millions around the country now have Ring cameras, owned by Amazon, which created the Neighbors app.
Anyone who downloads it, Ring owner or not, can tap into their community by getting crime and safety alerts from their own neighbors.
“It doesn’t require me to stand in that window 24 hours a day. It does it for me,” Polkowski said.
Scrolling through the app, you’ll find posts of animals roaming and videos of thieves trying to break into cars.
Chief Edward Stephens in Wolcott is one of more than 500 police departments that are on the app too.
“It has brought crime fighting to another level,” Stephens said.
Wolcott police often interact in the comments, responding to homeowners’ concerns, but if they need surveillance for a case, they can reach out and request video too.
It’s up to the homeowner to respond and regardless of if they agree to turn over their footage or not, they’re kept anonymous.
“As you can see, I can’t tell who these neighbors are,” Stephens said.
The Neighbors app has already seen success in Wolcott. An example was when people showed up at a vacant house, cameras captured it all.
“It makes you curious to check it out. What’s going on, why would someone be there,” Polkowski said.
Police responded and discovered the people posing as construction workers were actually copper thieves.
“It gives you the freedom of knowing what’s going on around you,” Polkowski said.
The camera is always rolling, and it picks up on everything from random visitors to important clues.
Earlier this year when a young girl in Springfield got kidnapped, Shelly Hill’s cameras played a vital role.
“I said, ‘well I have cameras’ and ran straight over to them and said we have surveillance cameras, let’s go see what happened,” Hill said.
“This is a modern age neighborhood watch. Instead of the sign and you have to be home to see, now you don’t have to be home to be part of your neighborhood watch,” Stephens said.
Some worry we’re treading on sensitive ground. The ACLU says, “…more pervasive private cameras do erode our privacy, and it is dismaying to see two powerful institutions in American life (Amazon and law enforcement) so actively and concertedly pursuing their mutual interest in saturating American communities with surveillance cameras.”
While homeowners do have the freedom to decline sharing their footage, if people really want it, they can get a warrant.
“You hear invasion of privacy, no. You have a right to be safe in your home. If you feel that’s going to help you and you can help the police, you should do it,” Stephens said.
In just Wolcott, Chief Stephens says the Neighbors app network has helped solve burglaries and assisted Waterbury police in locating a body.
To see if your local department is working with the Neighbors app, click here.
