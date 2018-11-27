WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - After a 13-year-old Wethersfield boy was robbed and beaten while waiting for his school bus, some parents have been asking, how can they can stop this from happening to their child.
What happened at a Wethersfield school bus stop in broad daylight has rattled some parents.
Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens says it's never too soon to talk to your children.
“I know for a youngster that hasn't experienced anything like this, the thing is, it's the old stranger danger,” said Stephens.
A 13-year-old was robbed and beaten at a bus stop off Nott Street in Wethersfield around 7:30 Monday morning.
The teen was alone.
Police say the suspects drove up in two vehicles, they asked for his belongings, but the boy said no.
That's when they threw him to the ground, punched him, and stole his backpack.
We talked to the teen's grandmother on Monday.
“He kept saying, ‘I should have run,’ but you don't know what to do in that situation,” said Kathy Starkowski, the boy’s grandmother.
So, should you run?
Stephens says yes.
“If you see a stranger or something out of place, run, go knock on someone's door, go get help, do whatever you can and don't be a victim,” Stephens said.
Call 9-1-1 if you can and if the suspects are demanding your personal belongings, hand them over.
“If you have something give it to them don't fight over it. Just let them have it. Hopefully they'll be on their way. Money can be replaced, phones can be replaced, injuries and life, that can't be replaced,” said Stephens.
If you're hesitant about letting your kids wait for the bus, don't be.
If you can, kids should wait for the bus in groups, have a parent wait with them, or ask a neighbor to keep an eye on the kids.
“There are some areas where one kid is by themselves and usually they won't be in a bare area, there will be houses so just run to that house,” said Stephens.
Wethersfield police are still looking for the suspects, all 16 years old.
