SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - Lauren Verab's dream was coming true, she always wanted to be a cop.
"I knew being a police officer was something working in the community and making the community better," Verab said.
And for the next two years the Southington police officer loved coming to work every single day. Each call was a new chance to help, but one incident threatened to change everything.
"We were just doing our normal day to day work; a car accident came in and it ended up traumatizing me. Afterward I realized I wasn't," she said.
Even though the victim survived officer Verab could not stop thinking about the crash. But fortunately, she made the brave choice to ask for help.
"I pulled up to him one night and I said listen things just don't feel right," Verab said. "I'm kind of in a fog."
Officer Verab could not have picked a better friend and co-worker to confide in. Sergeant Jeffrey Ward is passionate about the mental health of first responders and even started a peer support group within the department.
"It's making sure that they understand that they are not alone," Ward said.
Sergeant Ward was inspired to found STARS - Start Talking About Rough Stuff - after East Hartford police officer Paul Buchanan died by suicide in 2013.
Now the program has expanded to more than 20 departments throughout the state.
"There is no doubt that peer support teams save lives," Ward said. "And its needed everywhere."
STARS offers peer support in multiple ways including one on one sessions with peers who have gone through critical incident stress management training and larger group meetings after particularly traumatic incidents.
"You do make a difference and I feel strongly that we have made a difference here."
"I felt like I was able to take a deep breath," Verab said.
Now officer Verab is passionate about paying it forward by encouraging other officers to talk with others about their mental health. She says stars has helped her become a healthier person and a more confident cop.
"Just knowing that I have all these people behind me and supporting me through any kind of incident that I have is amazing," she said.
