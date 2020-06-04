MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – As protests continue across the country, law enforcement officials in Connecticut are having conversations with the community about how they can improve.
The Connecticut Police Chief’s Association and Connecticut State Police met with religious leaders on Thursday to discuss moving forward.
The president of the CT Police Chief’s Association says they’ll do whatever it takes to make communities feel more comfortable and enhance trust.
Thousands of protesters across the state this past week have been calling for an end to systemic racism and police brutality.
Connecticut police have been joining protests, taking a knee, and condemning the murder of George Floyd.
Now, they say they’re ready to have more conversations about what they can do better.
“Anything that we can do that makes the public feel more comfortable, and enhances our credibility, and the trust between, the police and the public, that’s what we’ll do,” said Chief Keith Mello.
President of the CT Police Chief’s Association and Milford Police Chief Keith Mello says the state has made strides over the past few years.
“The work that we’ve done on police training and education. The work that we’ve done for pursuits and standards and practices for law enforcement,” Chief Mello said.
Chief Mello says he wants to continue the dialogue.
He wants to engage with legislators, community members, and other officials about policies, culture and leadership.
Two questions posed to the community is what is it that police are not seeing or not doing?
“It’s great that we’ve done all these things, and these things are ongoing, but that’s not enough,” Chief Mello said.
Chief Mello says the state’s police Accountability and Transparency Task Force will be meeting next Monday to discuss these topics.
