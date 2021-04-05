SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- South Windsor police are alerting the community about recent investigations linked to an online communications platform called Discord.
Discord is a voice-over online instant messaging and digital distribution platform that is popular among those in the video gaming community, especially those who play Minecraft, Among Us, and Fortnight.
The platform allows users to communicate through text messaging, voice and video chatting. The user can also send and receive media and files in private chats.
South Windsor police said children who use the program could be subjected to inappropriate conversations and images.
“In some cases, we have seen adults contacting children or pretending to be children,” police said.
Parents and guardians are reminded to monitor their child’s Discord activity and enable the safety settings.
For more information, click here.
