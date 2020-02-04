HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – For many who just watched, President Donald Trump’s State of the Union was not a usual one.
This was the second to be delivered during an impeach trial and once again, some in Congress deliberately boycotted it.
The speech happened in the same chamber where Trump was impeached just seven weeks ago, but the one thing everyone is talking about was that the president, who is expected to be acquitted on Wednesday, didn’t gloat about that during his speech.
In fact, impeachment wasn’t brought up at all.
In a stark contrast to his tweets, Trump stayed on message. His State of the Union focused on the country, rather than the politics turmoil over his impeachment,
“Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again,” Trump said.
“Sticking to the script for Donald Trump is very unusual and I’d like to know who convinced him to do so. It’s very surprising that he didn’t walk about impeachment,” said Wesley Renfro.
Quinnipiac Political Science professor Wesley Renfro was expecting a mention of the trial. Instead, the message was about the country on the rebound.
“America’s enemies are on the run, American’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright. The years of economic decay are over,” Trump said.
Trump reinforcing the strong economy wasn’t a surprise to experts.
“There’s a lot of really favorable things. It’s always unclear the extent to which economic performance is tied to any presidential set of policies, but the Trump years have been quite good for the economy,” Renfro said.
But for those watching, they may have noticed that for yet another year, a handful of Democrats didn’t show up. Last year, at least six boycotted and on Tuesday night, at least ten didn’t attend.
“I think it’s dangerous, frankly. It’s further erosion of Democratic norms,” Renfro said.
There is no word if any members of Congress from Connecticut were of those who boycotted.
