WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Just as we settle into summer, a supply shortage may spoil fun at the pool.
This time, it’s chlorine tablets.
Some businesses say once they're out, that's all they'll have for the season.
Anthony Bruno-Cruz said Waterbury’s Hamilton Park pool is his family’s go-to pool in the summertime. He was one of the many families cooling off amid the extreme heat on Monday.
In fact, Waterbury’s pools just opened up over the weekend.
They have all the staff they need and all the chlorine they need.
"Our parks supervisor, he got ahead of the curve. He ordered stuff back in February. So, we anticipated this to happen, it was a good guess, an educated guess, and it worked out in our benefit,” said Victor Cuevas, Waterbury’s supervisor of Recreation. “Normally at this time of year, this is full of chlorine."
However, not everyone is so lucky.
Bob Pecci, owner of Reliable Pools and Spas in Naugatuck, is down to his last bit of chlorine supply.
He said he’s had to raise prices and issue quantity restrictions for customers.
"Right now, there's no 50 pounders, there's almost no 4 pounders left. No 16 pounders. Almost nothing is left,” he said.
Pecci says it's because of high demand and one of the country's main chlorine manufacturers got hit hard by Hurricane Laura last year.
He's hoping manufacturers can catch up soon.
"It depends upon the flow of the manufacturers. How they're going to be coming along. Are they going to get up and running yet? Are we going to get it? Who knows, I mean, I hope we can,” Pecci said.
Now just because the country is facing a shortage with chlorine tablets, Reliable Pools and Spas says there's are other disinfectants that people can use in their pools as an alternative to chlorine.
