NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The gift giving season is not far away.
For those who have a toddler in their life, some preschoolers in Newington are going to make shopping for them a whole lot easier.
This week, children tested new toys that will be ranked in a national top 10 toy list.
Preschoolers across 50 Goddard schools played with new toys this week, from brands like VTech, Leap Frog, and many more.
“People are looking for educational gifts to give their children, to their nieces, their nephews and family friends and what a better way to do this then us helping be a part of that,” said Ron Mavumaal, of Goddard School New England.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 stopped by Miss Alex’s class in Newington.
“I think it’s really important for children this age to be in engaged in the toy and not just have it like a screen that they’re looking at. They have to use all their skills - their cognitive skills, they need to learn math and literacy in it too,” said Alexandra Rodriguez, a teacher at Goddard School.
Magnets were just one of the toys being tested in the classroom.
Teachers will observe the students to see how engaged they are, and then submit the results based on interactivity, skill development, and creative inspiration.
“So whenever we’re looking for toys, we do want them to be educational and something they’re getting out of,” Mavumaal said.
The Goddard School will announce the top 10 preschooler-approved toys on Nov. 1.
