(WFSB) – Protests have been erupting throughout the country the past few days.

The demonstrations are in reaction to George Floyd dying after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck.

On Friday morning, a CNN reported was arrested while covering the protests in Minneapolis.

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was doing a live report when he was arrested by Minnesota State Police. The arrest has added fuel to what has already been a chaotic week.

“Just put us where you want us to be,” Jimemez said to state police officer.

Just before Jimenez was arrested while covering the riots in Minneapolis, he can be heard asking the officer where they would like the crew to move to. He can also be seen showing his CNN badge.

Jimenez, along with a producer and a photographer, were later released.

“What’s really striking about it is it happened on live TV, and what people may not know is that it happens a lot more than they realize,” said UConn Professor Mike Stanton.

UConn Professor Mike Stanton brought up a similar situation that happened six years ago when Wesley Lowery, a black reporter for the Washington Post, was arrested while covering the Ferguson protests.

“As he put it, ‘I’m not the story, the story is the death of this African American man, but it is indicative,’” Stanton said.

CNN and the National Association of Black Journalists released statements condemning the arrest.

“There’s tensions on both sides and that can manifest itself in a mistake. This sounds like this was one,” said Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran.

Wethersfield Police Department Police Chief James Cetran weighed in on the arrest.

“The last thing you want to do is arrest somebody trying to do their job,” Chief Cetran said.

The governor of Minnesota also apologized for the arrests this morning.