HAMDEN (WFSB) - In Michigan tonight, President Donald Trump didn’t seem bothered by making history as the third president to be impeached.
the senate is not expected to convict the president, other than putting a mark on trump’s legacy, experts say what happened tonight isn’t expected to affect his *immediate* future, but it could have consequences on the 2020 campaign.
Quinnipiac Constitutional Law Professor William Dunlap says no matter where you stand politically, tonight’s vote on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress was symbolic.
"We’ll just have to wait to see what historians and what people think about this, but it’s certainly going to be a black mark of some sort," Dunlap said.
"What may be telling is a poll that Quinnipiac released on Monday, where 45 percent believed the president should have been impeached. He also scored a 43 percent approval rating, tying his highest ever."
"I think it’s solidifying people and may be causing more people who are on trump’s side to come down more firmly on his side than they would because they’re irritated by the whole thing. They’re upset by the whole thing, but at the same time, it’s probably solidifying people on the other side as well."
Dunlap says for Americans who already have their minds made up one way or the other, what happened tonight, won’t sway them. He says the only people who could be influenced are the same people who hold the key to the 2020 election - the independents or undecideds in swing states.
"They heard really impassioned arguments on both sides and I just don’t know which way that’s going to swing," Dunlap said.
So, this now moves to the Republican controlled senate, where leaders have already said they will not convict the president. That trial is expected to start next month.
