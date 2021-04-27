BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Transportation can be a challenge for many senior citizens across the state.
To help them, a local program is providing rides to medical appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Alice Chapin, of Berlin, is handicapped and no longer drives.
She’s been using the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program, also known as RSVP, to get to medical appointments.
“I wouldn’t know what to do without them because I don’t drive. And I need that trust,” Chapin said.
The program provides seniors and veterans with free roundtrip rides from their homes to medical appointments and then back home again.
Channel 3 caught up with Chapin as a volunteer picked her up for an appointment at Midstate Medical Center.
“I need the comfort, and they give me a lot of security when I’m getting in and out of the car,” she said.
Stephen Reynolds has been a volunteer driver with the RSVP program since 2016.
“Everyone is very, very appreciative,” Reynolds said.
He added that each ride goes a long way.
“All the people that we take are very nice. Everybody is very appreciative, and I would say it probably helps them, us, and frankly society,” Reynolds said.
Right now, the RSVP program has 20 volunteers. They provide around 80 rides every single month, on average.
The door-to-door program has been running throughout the pandemic and currently operates in:
- Berlin
- Cromwell
- New Britain
- Plainville
- Southington
- Suffield
- Windsor
- Windsor Locks
“The main thing we want try to do is augment what ‘dial-a-ride’ is doing. We don’t want to duplicate,” said Theresa Strong, of Community Renewal Team, who is the RSVP manager.
RSVP is sponsored by the Community Renewal Team, and funding comes from AmeriCorps Seniors.
The program is currently looking for volunteers to help with the program, as well as clients to serve.
“I think if we partner together and the communities, we can help them maintain independence in their own homes and that’s what it’s all about,” Strong said.
To learn more about the RSVP program, click here.
