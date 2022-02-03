CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - The rain is expected to transition to sleet and freezing rain overnight, and that will likely leave for messy morning and afternoon commutes tomorrow.
Local public works departments say they can’t pre-treat the road, because the rain will just wash it away!
Vernon’s town administrator, Michael Purcaro, says their public works department is keeping a close eye on the weather.
While they can’t treat the roads now, they will once it starts to get icy.
Rain will transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain and sleet, then over to snow.
Temperatures will drop as the day goes on.
Vernon officials say last weekend’s snow was much easier to manage than this ice mix coming up.
“Public safety is the number one priority for government especially local governments. So, we are keeping a close eye out on the weather. A wintry mix has some unique challenges here locally. If it going to start with rain as predicted and freeze, we can’t pretreat our roads with a brin mixture which is what we always want to do and try to do but it washes out, it won’t be effective,” said Purcaro.
If you are heading to work tomorrow morning, leave yourself plenty of extra time, take it slow, and don’t crowd the plows.
