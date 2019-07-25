HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governor of Puerto Rico is resigning next week, and now, locals are taking a moment to celebrate.
As they celebrate, they are also demanding everyone in the current administration to step down as well.
The fire inside the hearts of the Puerto Rican people are only expected to grow and it’s likely many of them will show that passion at the polls.
After two weeks of powerful demonstrations, the governor of Puerto Rico announced plans to resign on August 2.
“I’m super proud of my Puerto Rican people,” said Joel Rivera.
Local Puerto Ricans said it’s a victory for Democracy.
“I mean, I don’t know what took him so long from the beginning to step down. He knew he messed up, why didn’t he just admit it and keep going,” said Pedro Garcia.
The upheaval in Puerto Rico comes after hundreds of pages of chatroom messages were leaked.
Governor Ricardo Rosello and top advisors talked down on women, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities.
“Very disgusting. I never would have thought in a million years that a person with that kind of integrity would stoop that low,” said Sonia Pacheco-Ayala.
The Latino and Puerto Rican Policy Director said there are as many Puerto Ricans on the island as there are in the United States. He believes this historic movement will carry into the upcoming national elections.
“They’re tired of the corruption that was affecting their island and moving forward. I think that you are going to see a renaissance of population that will fight for what they want for their country,” Werner Oyanadel said.
The people of Puerto Rico are not satisfied with this one resignation. The people say they want the entire administration to step down and have a fresh start in leadership.
