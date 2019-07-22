HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Violent protests continue to rock Puerto Rico.
Hundreds of thousands of people hit the streets, protesting Governor Ricardo Rossello, who says he is not stepping down, but won’t seek a second term next year.
Sunday’s announcement came as protestors continue to call for his resignation.
The demonstrations started with a leak of chat room messages. In them, the governor and his aides mocked political opponents, as well as the residents of Puerto Rico.
There is reaction from people with ties to both Puerto Rico and Connecticut.
At one point, Hartford had one of the largest concentrations of Puerto Ricans in the United States. People said this is an important moment for Puerto Rico, that will impact all of us.
Channel 3 spoke with Carmen Cotto on Facetime who was one of the protesters in the huge sea of people overtaking the highway.
“Today was a day that it proved who we are as Puerto Ricans,” Cotto said.
Cotto is a Connecticut native who moved back to her family roots in Puerto Rico two years ago. She says Puerto Ricans are tired of the government corruption and ready for a fresh start.
“They kept saying, ‘united,’ we will triumph and at the same time they were saying, ‘Ricky, leave and take the fiscal board with you,’” Cotto said.
The protests come right after hundreds of pages of chatroom messages amongst government leaders were leaked. They contained derogatory comments on women, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities.
Ana Valentin-Jackson is the former chair of the Puerto Rican Parade in Hartford.
“That’s not what a leader is, and he definitely is not the leader of our people and we want him out,” Valentin-Jackson said.
Back in CT, people protested in solidarity with Puerto Rico right outside the state capitol.
“Puerto Rico needs us right now and if we cannot be there, at least we can support them from here,” Valentin-Jackson said.
Monday marked the 12th day of protests and we’re told, the people of Puerto Rico will not rest until the governor and his administration resign.
