(WFSB) – It’s National Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month.
In an effort to raise awareness and money, a popular radio host is sharing more about her recent diagnosis.
"I was absolutely terrified that my vocal cord would get severed, something would happen, and I’d lose my voice or it would take years or months to get my voice back and it did not happen,” said Courtney Nadeau, of CT radio station Kiss 95.7.
Courtney had a very successful surgery, where they removed her thyroid and several lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
Dr. James Flaherty is Courtney’s surgeon, and said the thyroid, a small organ located right in front of the trachea in your neck, regulates a lot of body functions, like metabolism and body temperature.
Issues are very common, especially in women, so it's important to know what to look out for.
"In today's day and age, not always, but usually with preventive health, thyroid function studies would routinely be part of lab work that's drawn on a yearly physical exam. So subtle findings would be identified kind of in the early stages, if you will, but beyond that, things like weight gain or loss, heat insensitivity, cardiac abnormalities are a big one, intestinal function in the form of constipation,” explained Flaherty, chief of surgical oncology at Trinity Health of New England St. Francis.
In Courtney’s case, her blood work was normal, but she had a fine needle aspiration in a swollen lymph node, which she initially had checked by her primary care doctor.
They realized it was in fact, cancer.
"This what I’m telling all of my girlfriends. If you see something or feel something, say something,” Courtney said.
But Dr. Flaherty says this isn't always a reason to panic.
"Working in the world of surgical oncology, we've had a lot of advances and a lot of successes. But our successes are the things that carry us through. When it's thyroid cancer, the prognosis is usually, usually excellent. But as you pointed out, you just have to have guarded optimism,” Flaherty said.
He says men and the African American community are less likely to catch this disease early, making it a little more aggressive, but the five-year survival rate for someone diagnosed with thyroid cancer is 98 percent.
“If there's a good surgery the first time the likelihood of recurrence, in other words, clearance of the tissue, clearance of potential lymph node involvement, then there's going to be a less chance of further surgery down the road and even way down the road,” Flaherty explained.
"So I don't want anybody to be afraid. I want to raise awareness of thyroid cancer because when you catch it and you have the right team around you and you have your surgery, the prognosis is fantastic,” Courtney said.
Now, Courtney is giving back to her team at St. Francis by partnering with Dog Star Rescue for Bark and Brew for a Cure.
"Helping pets and helping people. Everybody in their life has gone through someone that they know who's had cancer, my mother passed from cancer not too long ago, so it's wonderful to see Courtney doing so well and if we can help other people as well with the awareness and the donations, that's just wonderful,” said Wendy Dobrindt, director of fundraising for Dog Star.
All of the money from the tickets for the event goes straight back to help the dogs at the rescue.
“We'll have adoptable dogs there, so the event is the 26th it runs 12-5, we'll have Sister Funk playing music starting at 1. We'll have our award winning BBQ, we have phenomenal raffle prizes, and we have our famous puppy cuddling and the puppies we have this year are just adorable,” Dobrindt explained.
Money from the raffles and other items will go to the Cancer Care Center at St. Francis.
"I’m a big baby and I went through this whole process alone because we were in a pandemic. And so, all of my appointments were alone,” Courtney said. “So that's another reason I want to give back. And the people at St. Francis and the nurses there, they were the ones that were my family and my friends. They were the ones, they were the ones holding my hand going in for a pet scan. The doctors and the nurses, Dr. Flaherty, my nurse Kelly at the hospital. Dr. Flaherty's nurse, Kim, they were the ones that gave me the strength, and our listeners,” Courtney added.
The good news is that she's feeling strong today and paying it forward.
Bark and Brew for a Cure is set for Sunday, Sept. 26 from 12-5 at 10 Tobey Road in Bloomfield.
Tickets are available online, along with more information, here.
