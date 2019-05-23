BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - With eloquence and a whole lot of personality, a Bloomfield sixth grader will be representing Connecticut in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Channel 3 caught up with the local prodigy before he heads off to Washington D.C. next week.
“It’s like butterflies in your stomach, your throat doesn’t feel well, like you’re choking and stuff,” said Charles Fennell, Carmen Arace 6th grader.
But up on stage, Charles Fennell doesn’t choke, that is where the 6th grader at Carmen Arace Intermediate excels.
Fennell is just 11-year-old, but he’s been spelling at an elite level since he was two or three when he was forming words with blocks.
“It’s like a puzzle. You take pieces of words and put them together and make big words,” Fennell said.
Now, he’s firing off really big words, like one for a parasite found in pigs.
“Macracanthorhynchus, m-a-c-r-a-c-a-n-t-h-o-r-h-y-n-c-h-u-s,” Fennel said.
Nailing words like these made him the best speller in his school and the third best in the state.
“I study the roots of the words and I study word patterns, like different things that different languages use,” Fennell said.
The word suffuse tripped him up in the most recent competition and Fennell vows it won’t happen again,” Fennell said.
Fennell trains just like an athlete, hitting this binder even in the summer and talks about spelling with the same passion as a sport.
“I’m full of adrenaline like when I learn a new root or new pattern,” Fennell said.
Fennell will be bringing that energy to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. next week.
In a sea of more than 500 students where he’s one of three representing our state.
Channel 3 tried to get him to brush up on some words like tenacity and grit, but he quickly caught on.
“I know what you’re doing, you’re giving me a bunch of words that representing what I’m doing in the competition,” Fennell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.