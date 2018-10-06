The impact of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s approval vote sent waves on either side of the aisle, across the country and here in Connecticut.
Controversial nominee and Yale Alum, Brett Kavanaugh is officially on the Supreme Court after taking the oath of office not too long after the Senate voted in his favor in a nail-biting session.
In a tweet President Trump celebrated the approval of his nominee.
But thousands of protesters in Washington D.C. invaded the front steps of the Supreme Court chanting, “we believe survivors,” referring to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and those would have suffered sexual assault.
In Connecticut, Channel 3 found groups on both sides of the fence.
Protesters gathered in New Haven on the stops of the federal courthouse building rallying against the vote, while in West Hartford, Kavanaugh supporters celebrated.
Channel 3 spoke with the President of the Connecticut Chapter of the National Organization for Women, Cindy Wolfe Boyton who was protesting in New Haven.
“I totally believed that our Senators today were going to come through,” said Boyton.
New Haven resident Rick Melita expressed a similar sentiment.
“He’s going to be the fifth vote to bail out Donald Trump when Donald Trump’s chickens come home to roost,” said Melita.
The vote was a gripping 50-48.
In West Hartford, Channel 3 spoke with a group who said they were celebrating the historical appointment.
“I’ve watched his career over the years in the Bush Administration and I’ve found him to be a very balanced justice in the Court of Appeals,” said West Hartford resident, Joe Visconti.
“He actually voted for some things I didn’t agree with and so I didn’t like it, but the fact is he followed the rule of law.”
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matthew Corey tweeted, “Congratulations to soon-to-be Justice Kavanaugh.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal called Channel 3 after the vote and called the day “by far one of the saddest and angriest he has seen in the Senate.”
“The Republicans have confirmed a deeply flawed and dangerous nominee only by shattering all the gnomes and ghouls. There was a palpable sense of the enduring damage done today to the court and the country,” said Senator Blumenthal.
At both locations in Connecticut where Channel 3 spoke with protesters and supporters, both groups were adamant that they will make their voice heard at the polls in November.
“The rule of law and the constitution dictate the future and if you want to change the constitution and you want to make amendments then that’s why you vote for your elected officials at every level of government,” said Visconti.
How sad that our two senators have no respect for evidence, the law or the presumption of innocence. For Blumenthal to call Kavanaugh "dangerous" proves what a deluded left wing ideologue he is. He is a disgrace to our state. The evidence that Kavanaugh did something to Ford is no better than the evidence that Kavanaugh is a witch! It's clear what side the democrats would have been on in the Salem witch trials. History just keeps repeating itself because most humans are too stupid to learn from it. Lucking this time, and also with their fake dossier on Trump trying to steal the election, justice has prevailed.
