NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With Election Day just two weeks out, President Donald Trump continues to rally his base while blasting a caravan of migrants heading towards the US border.
The video is startling of the thousands of men, women, and young children fleeing Honduras and making the dangerous trek towards the US, often in 100-degree heat.
A local refuge organization said there is a good reason so many are risking their lives to make that trip.
“These are families, no one leaves their home, with their children, to travel over 1,600 miles, by foot, not knowing what’s going to happen to them, unless what they’re fleeing is worse than the unknown,” said Ann O’Brien, of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS) in New Haven.
Every year, the organization helps hundreds of asylum seekers fleeing poverty and violence, resettle in Connecticut.
“We see these families, whether they come from Honduras, whether El Salvador. It’s not a matter of what we might hear about the things going on around them, we know, these are refugees,” O’Brien said.
Out on the campaign trail, President Trump said the caravan is turning out to be a great political issue for Republicans, which is something IRIS has an issue with.
“This will be the election of the caravan,” Trump said.
“Anybody is going to try to use anything they can, right before an election, to serve their own interest. We here at IRIS are nonpartisan. What we focus on is the well-being of families, particularly, those fleeing persecution,” O’Brien.
But at a recent rally, the president went as far as to say that the caravan included gang members and even people from the middle east trying to get into our country, and that if needed, he’ll use the military to stop it.
“As the caravan, and look, that is an assault on our country. That is an assault. And in that caravan, you have some very bad people. You have some very bad people, and we can’t let that happen to our country,” Trump said.
“When we look at this we see families, they may take a different view, whether it’s the administration or otherwise in terms of the context they need to address, but the reality is, no matter which side you’re on, these are families and they need to be treated as such,” O’Brien said.
Caravan’s like this are nothing new. Back in the spring, about 1,200 made the trip towards the Tijuana-San Diego border, with 200 eventually reaching there.
The United Nations Refugee Organization has staffers down in Mexico to help with identification and registration of asylum seekers.
The caravan is still about 1,000 miles away from the US border, and at the current pace would reach the U.S. in about a month and a half.
