(WFSB) – More than 30 congregations across greater Hartford are calling on state leaders to tackle systemic racism.
On Thursday, the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance held a meeting with legislators, urging them to prioritize issues of race and inequality next session.
Leader with the alliance are asking the governor and state leaders to declare racism a public health crisis. They always want them to prioritize legislations that will spark social change.
“There might have been a time in the past, a time when you could’ve turned a comfortable blind eye to suffering, but not this year,” said Dwayne David Paul, GHIAA.
More than 800 people joined the faith leaders of the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance on Thursday night, with the mission to hold state leaders accountable and demand action.
“Not only must the suffering of the poor and the vulnerable be relieved, we must change out ways in order for there to be justice,” said Rabbi Andi Fliegel, GHIAA.
The alliance is asking state representatives to make repealing welfare liens a legislative priority. All 15 state leaders on the call agreed to this.
A welfare lien allows the State of Connecticut to put a lien on someone’s property if they were a welfare recipient.
“You found an issue that I’m not sure the General Assembly was readily aware of and we are going to make that change. Folks should not be punished forever into perpetuity for being on hard times,” said Rep. Matt Ritter.
The alliance is also asking for support of a Clean Slate Act, which would erase minor convictions from people’s records.
Several legislators and House Speaker Ritter also agreed to making this a priority in January.
The group also met to demand Governor Ned Lamont declare racism a public health crisis. The governor did not participate in the meeting.
“We call on you to sit with our leaders of color and listen. Listen to our stories. Listen to why we and our allies want you to declare racism a public health crisis,” said Reverend Isaac Lawson, GHIAA.
Channel 3 reached out to Lamont’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.
The alliance will be holding a rally in front of the capitol on November 24 to continue to push for the declaration of racism as a public health crisis in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.