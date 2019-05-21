(WFSB) – A local rescue organization is looking for help fostering dogs being saved from down south.
The Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut posted on Facebook they will be saving animals from Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
They want to get the animals to safety before the tornadoes and flooding start.
The animals will be arriving on Friday and Saturday.
If you would like to foster or adopt an animal, fill out an application here.
Pack Leaders Rescue of CT supplies everything a family needs to foster an animal.
