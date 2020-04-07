HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Local restaurants have been struck hard by the coronavirus, but even in tough times, they're doing what they can to support our health care workers.
Red Rock Tavern in Hartford is giving back, and donated meals to doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday.
“We just wanted to give back to our first responders and healthcare workers. Hartford Hospital has been a huge supporter of us and now it's our turn to support them,” said Chelsey Mancini, a waitress at Red Rock Tavern, which has been a staple in Hartford for over 60 years. Her dad Don is the owner.
The staff cooked up 75 delicious meals for those in the emergency department at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday, including cheeseburgers, falafel burgers, turkey burgers and fries.
“All the staff members are wearing gloves, masks to make sure we're taking every extra precaution, trying to maintain that distance from one another,” Mancini said.
When she arrived with the meals, grateful nurses waited for her arrival.
“It is so important. It's not just about the food, it's about the support and our community has been phenomenal in supporting the entire hospital,” said Patricia Ann Marie, the director of the Emergency Room.
She added that the monetary donations and mask donations have all been amazing too, and encourages people to keep putting those hearts in your windows and on your front doors.
“Put your heart on your doors, keep doing what you're doing. We couldn't ask for anything more. You invigorate us every day of our lives. Thank you,” she said.
As for Red Rock, they’re thankful to contribute from their little corner of Hartford to another.
“It really is heartwarming. They're working all around the clock to make sure they're safe. If there's anything we can do to help them, it really is amazing,” Mancini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.