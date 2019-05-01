WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cinco de Mayo is coming up on Sunday, and what better way to celebrate than with a margarita!
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is going the extra mile and serving up a $100 margarita.
The high-end drink features premium liquors, including Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo La Latilla (valued at well over $100) and Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire, the restaurant said.
It’s garnished with a lime wheel and pineapple leaves, and is served in Baccarat's Diamant Tumbler (valued at well over $100), which guests will take home in Baccarat's iconic red box.
The drink will be on the menu all month long.
