HARTFORD (WFSB) - We're shining a light on an unspoken partnership between a local restaurant and essential workers in the Capital City.
"I worked in the ICU during the peak of COVID," Jenna Bacewicz said Monday.
Bacewicz is a registered nurse and after spending 11 years at Hartford Hospital, J’s Restaurant across the street, has been her refuge from the storm.
"They fed us so many nights, days, overnights and just got us through and gave us something to look forward to almost," she said.
Owner Jordan Dikegoros says his unofficial title of an “essential worker” was created by Nancy Wyman during the Malloy administration.
"She showed up in a snowstorm one day, I was plowing. The governor said you have to be closed, you told us to close down. She goes, ‘well not you, you guys are essential, so we plowed a path to the front door and they came in stayed here for the day."
So on snow days, or any tough day in general, J’s is where you’ll find many from the hospital community.
Everybody’s going through a lot, it’s not just us, everybody is,"Bacewicz. "Everybody is going through a hard time so is this place. They’ve gone through a hard time, I’m sure, but they still open their doors to us and fed us."
J’s is not affiliated at all with the hospital, yet the quietly understood partnership is on display during the height of winter storm cooper.
With snow pounding the Capital City in the 8 o’clock hour, hospital workers were here refueling inside or in these heated igloos created for social distancing.
"They’ve been accommodating beyond anything i could expect from a restaurant,"Bacewicz said.
"It’s only natural that we’re here to take care of them when they have to be there," Dikigoros said.
Hartford Healthcare was one of the few vaccination sites that remained open today during the storm.
A lot of the workers say they’re pulling extra hours during the storm.
