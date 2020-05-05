SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – With many restaurants and bars struggling to pay the bills, one owner is hoping cocktails to-go will help get them through this pandemic.
The state needs to sign off on the idea first.
Whether it’s package in a 12-ounce bottle or bottled up in a little flask, John Brennan would love to be able to add craft cocktails to the to-go menu at this Olives and Oil location in Seymour.
“This restaurant, unfortunately we just had it opened for a month and half before the pandemic took place, it’s been horrific. We’ve laid off all of our staff,” Brennan said.
Since then, he’s kept their New Haven location, along with his other spot, Elm City Social, closed as well. He says being able to sell their craft cocktails to go could bring in 20 to 30 percent more business at a time when every bit would help.
“Take the cocktails that we’re known for, our recipes, batch them and bottle them in sealed containers so we can sell them to-go to our customers,” Brennan said.
It’s why he started a petition on Change.org, asking the state to essentially shake things up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the governor’s executive order allows restaurants and bars to sell beer, wine, and liquor in to-go bottles sealed by the manufacturer, cocktails made in house are not allowed.
“There might be some confusion because [Lamont’s] chief of state said it was already legal. I spoke with the liquor commission this morning and he said it’s not legal currently,” Brennan said.
Brennan, one of the founders of New Haven’s popular Cocktail Week event says New York, Maine, and Washington D.C. already allow restaurants and bars to batch up, seal and sell cocktails to-go.
He says Pennsylvania and North Carolina will soon join, and he’s hoping Connecticut will too.
“Cocktails generate 30, 40, 50 percent of our revenue depending on which restaurant you’re talking about, so ripping that away from us, it’s pretty devastating,” Brennan said.
Brennan said for restaurants and bars to be able to survive, they and the state will need to be creative and think outside the box. He adds that allowing them to make their cocktails to-go would help.
If you want to see the petition, click here.
