SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants that are still open are doing everything they can to keep it this way.
Ingenuity is the word that comes to mind when we look at small businesses in Connecticut.
Many have been thinking outside-the-box, as it is a lifeline for them during these difficult times.
“Oh my god, it’s changed so much. We have to be kind of fluid with things,” said Pam Paydos, co-owner of Popover Bistro & Bakery in Simsbury.
Since March 16, no one has sat inside Popover Bistro & Bakery, or any restaurant for that matter.
The breakfast and lunch eatery knows families aren’t coming in for a breakfast sandwich, as cereal is enough.
So, they whipped up a new idea.
“So, this is crazy, we set up a little like marketplace because we had a lot of people who didn’t want to go to the grocery stores and wanted to get some of the products that we carry,” Paydos said.
Items like yeast, a hard thing to find at some stores, brown sugar, baking soda, and flour are what you’ll see at the makeshift market.
Paydos said she borrowed the idea from a restaurant in Fairfield County.
Simply order online, pay ahead and pickup curbside at the Simsbury restaurant.
It appears the change is also sparking some traffic.
“It’s a convenience for our customer, no outrageous markups,” Paydos said. “What I’m finding is we’re getting customers who haven’t been in yet but hear about the marketplace and order food.”
They’re even branding out to a one-entrée dinner menu.
While money is fine at the moment, should things continue the way they are a month from now, problems will arise.
“Once we get past that, it’s going to get difficult. It will. Restaurants typically don’t have big savings accounts,” Paydos said.
In the meantime, she hopes people will remember to support restaurants, as we anxiously await the end of this pandemic.
