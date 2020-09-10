WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The official start to fall is less than two weeks away and while temperatures are great now, many restaurants are already looking ahead to the colder months in the year and how it will impact business.
Many restaurants have been able to maximize patio use over the summer.
Max’s Oyster Bar has almost 80 outdoor seats, but will lose that later in the fall.
Restaurants say there will be many challenges in the coming months and they’re trying to prepare for that now.
The outdoor patio at Max’s has been a hit over the summer.
“Every weekend it’s been perfect, very little rain. We’ve been very blessed with the weather, we really lucked out,” said Bob Cooke, managing partner and owner of Max’s Oyster Bar.
It’s no surprise the patio fills up first when the weather is nice, but amid the pandemic, many are still reluctant about sitting inside restaurants.
“Because it is more confined and people who are eating are obviously not going to have their masks on,” said Rene Lopez.
That’s a concern for restaurants as we approach colder weather and outdoor seating is no longer an option.
Before the pandemic, Connecticut had about 8,500 restaurants, but since COVID-19 about 100 have closed their doors.
“The last thing we want is not have this industry survive and to not make it through. Eighty percent of our restaurants are small business owned, 160,000 employees. We have to do everything we can,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
Max’s Oyster Bar has added glass partitions throughout the restaurant, but Cooke says things will get more complicated once people can no longer use patio seating.
“As it is right now, the statutes say that nobody can wait inside, so there’s no standing at the bar, there’s no standing in the entry way here in the lobby area, so our challenge is when it’s raining, snowing, 30 degrees, 35 degrees, where do people go when they’re waiting,” Cooke said.
The restaurant industry operates on razor thin margins an indoor capacity is at 50 percent. Cooke says he’s preparing for an increase in takeout orders.
“We do family style meals and family style pairs, lobster specials, so we’ll definitely bring that back, start pushing that,” Cooke said.
Debbie Sheriden says she is comfortable dining inside restaurants and hopes no matter what people are comfortable with, they choose to support local businesses.
“And if everybody just did the best that they can and tried to help each other, we’ll get through this together and that’s the best any of us can do,” Sheriden said.
The Town of West Hartford is trying to work on solutions with the restaurants. Outdoor patio use has been extended to November, so restaurants are hoping the nice weather sticks around.
