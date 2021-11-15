WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant may be able to stay in business.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News told you the owner of Tap and Vine needed to fill kitchen positions, but the labor shortage is dealing a blow to the process.

For more than forty years, Hector Samuel toiled in other people’s restaurants.

"I’ve been in the business forty-three years. I’ve wanted to own my own restaurant for about forty-two of them," Samuel tells us.

For more than five years, he lived out his dream, but it turned into a nightmare during the pandemic.

Like so many industries, the labor shortage is wreaking havoc for Samuel.

He could never quite complete his kitchen staff.

"It just seemed like every time we found somebody, we lost somebody," Samuel explained.

A few days ago, the owner posted a sign on the door saying he might have to shut down his restaurant if he couldn’t hire more cooks, but then a lifeline came his way from online.

"We’re all feeling it, everybody across the state," Chris Nakis, owner of the Chuckwagon Restaurant, stated.

Chris proposed an idea on Facebook.

"Basically, I was just calling out to all the other restaurants here in town if they could give a shift here and there just to help him out in the interim so he can keep afloat, so he could stay open," Nakis says.

Meaning restaurants would lend their kitchen staff for shifts at Tap and Vine.

Samuel didn’t think it’d work, but together, they discovered not only were eateries from around the nation willing to do it, applicants expressed interest.

Eyewitness News asked him if he’s ready to take down his closing sign.

"I don’t. I’m not sure. I think it depends on how the interviews go for the next couple of days," Samuel added.

But he wants to believe this unorthodox recipe for help will work.