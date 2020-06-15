ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut restaurants are getting ready to start serving customers indoors.
On Wednesday, the ban on indoor dining will be lifted, but things will look very different.
Tavern on 3 has been open during the pandemic because they have outdoor seating, but starting this week, they’ll be able to start to allow people to eat inside.
“Signs everywhere. If you hop over there, you can see all the CDC info,” said Vinnie Carone.
Vinny Carone wants to do all the right things to bring customers back to his restaurant.
“Trying to figure out the balance between how many tables should you add without hindering the quality while being able to hand out quality out the back door,” Carone said.
He’s been fortunate that he has outdoor seating and has added more tables, but the inside has been empty for months. At one point, he had to lay off about 80 percent of his staff.
There are hand sanitizers and signs telling people where to enter and exit to avoid close contact. Staff will have to wear masks and ordering will be different.
Customers will order by taking a picture of a QR code and menus can be downloaded on phones.
The days of touching and sharing menus may be over.
“That’s ok for now. Just being able to be outside is great and I’m happy to comply with all those things as long as I can have a little more freedom,” said Vivian Zipoli.
The owner of Luce in Middletown added a big tent of outdoor seating last month. Now he’s getting ready for indoor seating and this week could be a busy one as Sunday is Father’s Day.
“It’s not a pretty picture. I hate to see what because everyone has a dollar and a dream, so everyone deserves a chance,” said Sammy Bajraktarevic.
Inside tables at all restaurants will have to be rearranged to reduce capacity.
This is a big week for restaurants and Father’s Day could bring a lot of people back.
Many restaurants will be requiring customers to make a reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.