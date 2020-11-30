SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – It’s not just the big retailers offering great deals this Cyber Monday.
This Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest online sales day in U.S. history.
Many small businesses are offering online deals as well.
“This year has definitely taught us how to pivot. We are an events-driven business. We host multiple book club and author events per month, but since March, we’ve cancelled over 60 in-person events,” Cynde Acanto, owner of Book Club on the Go.
Cynde Acanto is the owner of Book Club on the Go, a mobile online bookstore and even coordinating business.
The South Windsor business owner had to get creative since the start of the pandemic. She’s turned the page on a new chapter and held more outdoor and online book club events so that people can still get together safely.
Acanto and other local businesses are hoping people don’t forget to shop small this Cyber Monday.
“Your local businesses contribute more to your local community. They’re the ones that donate when your child has a fundraiser or will set up special events,” Acanto said.
Book Club on the Go is trying to stay competitive this Cyber Monday by offering 15 percent off of books and gifts with free local delivery.
Since the start of the pandemic, small businesses saw a 32 percent decrease in revenue and about 29 percent of small businesses closed.
There’s a big push right now for small bookstores not to be boxed out by larger retailers.
Alcanto says your small businesses will give you personalized attention and service.
“Many times, I have customers reach out to me, just for a recommendation and they’ll just trust whatever I offer them and I’m not working off an algorithm. I’m working off them and what I know about them,” Alcanto said.
A reminder of the added perks to shopping small this holiday season.
If you would like to check out Book Club on the Go, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.