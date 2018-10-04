HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s an act of defiance. Type-1 diabetes turned one South Windsor woman's life upside down, and kept her from doing one of the things she loved most -- running.
After that diagnosis, she never would have expected she'd be completing her 34th half-marathon next week.
It was back in May of 2011 when Cat Carter ran her first half marathon.
"I did it because my friend called me up in December and was like, 'hey! There's a half marathon in Providence. This seems like a good idea.' It wasn't a good idea,” Carter said.
However, she proved she was up to the challenge and soon one half-marathon turned into 14.
Little did she know, her life as she once knew it would come to a screeching halt.
"Four days after my 30th birthday, I was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes. My whole world just totally turned upside down,” Carter said.
For two months, she said "I went to work, I came home, I watched Pretty Little Liars, I went to bed, and I got up and did the whole thing over the next day. And that was all I could get myself to do."
It wasn't until she went to a gathering of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF, that she considered getting back out there.
“Somebody there told me JDRF had a team for the Hartford half (marathon) and she was like, ‘you should do it!’ I was like, ‘umm, better not!’,” Carter said.
But, she did.
She’s now on track to run her 34th half marathon next weekend in Hartford.
"Every race that I’m in, I wear a belt. I need to make sure I have insulin, so that if I go high, I can bring my sugar down. And if I go low, I need to make sure I have enough sugar, whether I’m carrying Swedish fish or glucose tabs or goo,” Carter said.
She hasn’t had to drop out of a race since, and has a message for others.
"I think part of the issue when you're facing any type of medical setback, you feel really alone,” Carter said.
But she adds, if you want to get back out there just like she did, “take your time and reach out to the people around you."
Thanks to encouragement from her wife Melissa and running buddy Parker, Carter isn't slowing down.
"When you have an auto-immune disorder, your body literally every day is trying to destroy you. I don't have time for that,” Carter said.
Though she has dozens of medals on her shelf, the Hartford course will always hold a special place, as the first one she conquered after her diagnosis.
"There's something about the energy of the city that day, and the people on the course. It's just really exciting that you have a race of this caliber right in your backyard,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.