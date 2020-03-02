NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- School districts across the state are erring on the side of caution and rescheduling upcoming international trips due to concerns over coronavirus.
In New Haven, an emergency Board of Education meeting was held on Monday where officials discussed the matter and a possible plan of action.
New Haven's interim superintendent said there are "grave concerns" about sending students internationally.
There are a handful of trips coming up for some New Haven students, and this is a tough decision for school board members to make.
An upcoming three-day trip to Vermont scheduled to begin on Tuesday is still on.
Next month, there is a trip scheduled for Costa Rica, and another trip for Italy and Greece.
School officials already decided to cancel the Italy trip, but the Greece trip is still on.
Some school board members said they are waiting for more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as recommendations keep changing.
On Monday, they decided to bring the topic up at another meeting on March 9.
Right now there are travel alerts for some countries, including Italy.
“I honestly would recommend that you take into consideration the travel advisory that I mentioned with the CDC, and also looking at the levels that are changing daily,” said Martiza Bond, New Haven’s Health director.
At a meeting on Monday afternoon, she pointed out that Italy was initially at a “level 2” but increased to a “level 3” over the weekend.
This subject is on the radar of a lot of school districts.
In West Hartford, the superintendent said they're negotiating with tour companies as they're planning to cancel their trips.
Southington's superintendent said "they are waiting to make a decision," since a scheduled trip is still six weeks out.
