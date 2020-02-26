SABANA GRANDE, PUERTO RICO (WFSB) – Following devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico, billions of dollars in aid has been approved, yet only a fraction of it has actually made it to the island.
Around 300,000 Puerto Ricans are in Connecticut. Seeing the devastation and knowing their loved ones are in these dire conditions keeps them up at night and they want to know why it’s taken so long to rebuild.
“To see how people lost their houses, they lost everything. Many people are committing suicide,” said Omayra Gonzalez-Maldonado.
When Hurricane Maria swept through in 2017, Congress approved $44 billion in aid. Of that money, $20 billion went to housing and urban development, but the Washington Post reported earlier this year, only $1.5 billion of that HUD money made it to the residents.
This week, Channel 3 has shown families like the Nazarios who were hit by the hurricane, then forced into tents after the January earthquakes.
This month, the House of Representatives passed a $4.7 billion emergency aid bill for earthquake victims, but the Senate hasn’t voted on it, while people continue to wait for the Maria aid.
“Only a fraction of federal aid that has been allocated by the United States Congress has actually been delivered,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “The sad, ugly truth is that people in the United States Congress fail to understand that Puerto Rico are our fellow Americans. They are out of sight, out of mind, maybe, but they shouldn’t be.”
When Channel 3 was in Puerto Rico, a gym was found converted to hold donations and supplies in Sabana Grande.
Locals say the majority of the donations came from the northern part of the island and aren’t necessarily part of the federal aid, so Channel 3 asked what it will take to release the billions of dollars dedicated for the victims.
“The buck stops at the top and President Trump ought to be providing the services and the funds, the investments into infrastructure and education that has already been authorized by United States Congress,” Blumenthal said.
President Donald Trump has been wary of shifting money to the island, pointing at corruption scandals, like one where a warehouse full of unused supplies went wasted. Episodes like that have planted a seed of doubt in Washington and also amongst locals.
“They take a lot of time, like to decide what to do,” said Maria Morales.
After surveying the damage, Blumenthal is now back in Washington.
“I’m going to be cajoling and pummeling my colleagues in other states that have significant members of the Puerto Rican community,” Blumenthal said.
For the victims who continue to live in subhuman conditions, the desperation grows by the day.
“We’re supposed to be treated like human beings. I don’t feel that way,” said Abraham Nazario.
Other argue that if Puerto Rico was a state, the neglect wouldn’t be happening. The island will vote on statehood in November, which is something Blumenthal did not want to discuss during an interview with Channel 3, and it’s something that has the presidential candidates split.
