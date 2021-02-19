HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There’s backlash over comments made by a Connecticut state Senator.
On Facebook, Majority Leader Bob Duff blasted anti-vaxxers and QAnon.
Some say his comments are vile and fellow lawmakers should condemn his behavior.
The Facebook post has made people angry. Duff’s comments also come as the Connecticut legislature is deciding whether to eliminate the religious exemption for childhood vaccines, and this had turned up the heat.
Connecticut lawmakers are engaged in a fiery debate over if parents should continue to use the religious exemption to keep their children from being vaccinated.
Some say Duff’s Facebook post has added fuel to the fire.
Duff said, “Let’s be clear, the anti-vax movement is the offspring of the QAnon movement. Where Q goes, they all go.”
Let’s be very clear, the anti-vax movement is the offspring of Q’Anon movement. Where Q goes, they all go. ...Posted by Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
“There’s a clear connection between QAnon and the anti-vax conspiracies and so I think that needs to be put out there and people need to be aware of it,” Duff said.
There is a connection. The far-right conspiracy theory has been seeping into anti-vaccination pages all over social media.
The Huffington Post says Larry Cook, the creator of “Stop Mandatory Vaccination,” was kicked off Facebook for promoting QAnon.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate says there’s a common thread.
“People who are angry with the government, people who are suspicious of healthcare, people just raging against the world or the machine as they see it,” said Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Some say Duff’s comments went too far.
Informed Choice Connecticut has been fighting to keep the religious exemption and started a petition asking lawmakers to condemn Duff’s behavior.
In a statement the group said, “The Senator’s continued hate speech towards a community of parents who have children with disabilities is sickening.”
The Republican Minority Leader isn’t ready to condemn, but says the comment painted too broad of a brush.
“To take them all and put them into a category of being QAnon supporters, I think it just isn’t fair,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, Republican Minority Leader.
Duff stands by what he posted and doe not believe he went too far.
Just this week, lawmakers held a 24-hour hearing on vaccines and the religious exemptions. This has been a contentious issue and some feel the comment will make it even more so.
(3) comments
Let's start by getting him booted off of Facebook and ALL social media his is on.
Nah, then he'll just cower behind a screen name here.
Brian Duffy (with a "y") ~~ Tariffville, CT
This guy seriously thinks that the antivaxxer conspiracy theorists started with Q-Anon and are primarily supporters of the same? He needs to get out there and meet some of them! In this state, they tend to be "crunchy granola" liberal Democrats!
