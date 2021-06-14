(WFSB) – Connecticut’s U.S. Senators are pushing for voter reform.
The Secretary of State joined Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal to talk about the For the People Act on Monday.
The bill focuses on campaign spending and would change laws around how people vote. It would allow two weeks of early voting and same-day voter registration on Election Day in every state.
The bill would also make voting by mail permanent, which is something that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The For the People Act also calls for more transparency for campaign fundraising and advertising known as “dark money.”
“A light needs to be shined on this dark money through full disclosure or citizens will no longer own their own election. It’ll be the millionaires and billionaires and special interest unless we reform campaign finance at the federal level,” Blumenthal said.
As of right now, the act is only backed by Democrats. It does not have any Republican votes.
