WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A waiter in West Hartford is sounding the alarm, saying as the pandemic continues, tips are becoming worse.
He says some nights, he and colleagues are going home empty-handed.
“It’s becoming worse and worse for some reason. Can’t pinpoint it, but it’s tough when you go to work, you wait on a table, and you don’t leave a penny,” said Jasper Gould.
Jasper Gould says he’s been working in the restaurant industry since he was 15 and this is the worst tipping has ever been.
“Then you have to explain to your busboy and support staff that you can’t tip them, so now you’re both risking your health in this pandemic and going home with nothing,” Gould said.
The West Hartford waiter says this is something he and other waiters have been dealing with as the pandemic continues.
Another waiter who reached out to Channel 3 on Facebook says for her, tips have dropped dramatically. She says sometime people get upset with staff when they ask to wear a mask or leave by curfew.
“We’re at 50 percent capacity. The servers aren’t getting as many tables and obviously, with the curfew now they’re not getting as many turns,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Associate Scott Dolch says he’s worried about other aspect that compound what employees take home.
“The lack of people coming out and dining because of the environment and restrictions is my overall concern here,” Dolch said.
Gould says he’s thankful for any support, but he also asks people to say thank you for good service.
“Risking your health, being out there in the public, just throw 18, 20 percent and say thank you if the service is good,” Gould said.
Dolch says as we head into the winter, restaurants are facing some more challenges and he says every little bit helps.
(2) comments
I gotta tell ya - going out to eat is a privilege and is usually reserved for the employed - but even then, money is tight. Menu items are already inflated with cost and then combine that with COVID surcharge and tax and then a tip - it's very expensive then! I can't blame the server personnel for being upset that they aren't being left a tip for service because it's wrong to do that - if you can afford to go out, you can afford to leave a tip. The other side of that coin is the ongoing onslaught of very minimal per-hour wage servers are getting from their employers. If servers are employees of the establishment, they they deserve the state minimum wage ($12/hr for CT) - it's only fair! But until this industry realizes that it's hurting the people who serve their customers, there will always be that battle that customers should take the brunt of the pay for those employees and not the employer - it's a double-edge sword...
These employees choose to work in this industry. You are paid an hourly wage albeit it is low but that is your choice. It’s not mandatory to tip. Stop depending on your tips they are not guaranteed.
