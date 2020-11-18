WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A waiter in West Hartford is sounding the alarm, saying as the pandemic continues, tips are becoming worse.
He says some nights, he and colleagues are going home empty-handed.
“It’s becoming worse and worse for some reason. Can’t pinpoint it, but it’s tough when you go to work, you wait on a table, and you don’t leave a penny,” said Jasper Gould.
Jasper Gould says he’s been working in the restaurant industry since he was 15 and this is the worst tipping has ever been.
“Then you have to explain to your busboy and support staff that you can’t tip them, so now you’re both risking your health in this pandemic and going home with nothing,” Gould said.
The West Hartford waiter says this is something he and other waiters have been dealing with as the pandemic continues.
Another waiter who reached out to Channel 3 on Facebook says for her, tips have dropped dramatically. She says sometime people get upset with staff when they ask to wear a mask or leave by curfew.
“We’re at 50 percent capacity. The servers aren’t getting as many tables and obviously, with the curfew now they’re not getting as many turns,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Associate Scott Dolch says he’s worried about other aspect that compound what employees take home.
“The lack of people coming out and dining because of the environment and restrictions is my overall concern here,” Dolch said.
Gould says he’s thankful for any support, but he also asks people to say thank you for good service.
“Risking your health, being out there in the public, just throw 18, 20 percent and say thank you if the service is good,” Gould said.
Dolch says as we head into the winter, restaurants are facing some more challenges and he says every little bit helps.
These employees choose to work in this industry. You are paid an hourly wage albeit it is low but that is your choice. It’s not mandatory to tip. Stop depending on your tips they are not guaranteed.
