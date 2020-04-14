NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A service garage is New Haven is lending a hand during the coronavirus crisis to keep police officers safe.
A police cruiser may have different officers using them over different shifts and depending on how busy they are, there could be a number of people sitting in the back.
That’s why a local garage is offering up its service to clean and sanitize them.
Suited up with gloves and a mask, Joseph DeMatteo, sprays down a New Haven police cruiser. It’s just one more protection to help New Haven’s finest in their fight against COVID-19.
“A lot of people go in and out of these cars and the stuff that we’re using is an FDA, EPA, approved, CDC approved system,” DeMatteo said.
It doesn’t take long for the cars to be cleaned. The fogging technique sprays a fine mist inside the cruiser, along with high touch surfaces like the door handles. Then it sits for ten minutes.
“It’s a cleaning, disinfecting solution, that’s really made for this type of virus. Your alcohol-based stuff works good, this works better,” DeMatteo said.
DeMatteo, who along with his father, runs DeMatteo and Sons on Forbes Avenue, says he’s been offering up the service to New Haven officers over the past few weeks.
“When I heard from our lieutenant that they were using Lysol wipes, that’s unacceptable to me, so I told them about the system I have, had them come up and started doing all their cars. We’ve done a whole fleet a few times,” DeMatteo said.
DeMatteo says for the men and women in blue, he’s doing this all free of charge.
“For the police department, we do it for nothing. They’re all our friends, we want to take care of them, keep them healthy and safe,” DeMatteo said.
DeMatteo says this should be done two to three times a week if possible, even if people are just cleaning their cars with Lysol wipes.
