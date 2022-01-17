(WFSB) – On Monday, in honor of Betty White's love for animals, supporting animal shelters is encouraged.
Dog Star Rescue President Dan McCabe is preparing for their “Pups and Pints” event in Bloomfield Monday night.
“To bring in people from the community and people who have adopted from us and bring them into our environment here,” McCabe said.
They are putting on the event in honor of 99-year-old actress Betty White.
The Golden Girls star and animal advocate died just weeks before her 100th birthday.
Dog Star Rescue is feeling the love with donations Monday.
“We are getting some donations,” McCabe said.
After her death, the Betty White Challenge surfaced on social media, to encourage people to donate $5.00 to an animal shelter or rescue in White’s honor.
“She was a lot of what a lot of us inspire to be. A good person, a funny person and an animal lover and had a passion for dogs and that fits in to our organization,” McCabe said.
The money helps the rescue tremendously, because they are all volunteers.
“Every dollar goes to the cause and the mission. It helps dogs one way or another,” said McCabe.
“Pups and Pints” goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday evening. To attend bring a $20 donation. You can bring your dog, and you’ll get a free beer from Thomas Hooker Brewery in Bloomfield.
For more information on the event, click here.
There are some dogs I need of a loving home and more coming this weekend.
To see the pups and how to donate, click here.
