HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Local shops will be opening their doors tomorrow for Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is the Black Friday for local shops and it has become a staple of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The event first kicked off in 2010 and was created by American Express as a way to get an influx of shoppers to support local businesses.
A study done by American Express found that $0.67 of every dollar spent at a local business stays in the community.
Rory Gale of Hartford Prints thinks his customers favor local businesses.
"You know what's refreshing, our customers are anti all of that. Anti big box stores, anti-Black Friday. They are the people that truly understand the importance of small business," said Gale.
The event will take place all across the state.
