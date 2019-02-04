GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The printing presses were churning out dark and early Monday morning, after the New England Patriots’ victory Sunday night.
Employees at Zuse Printing were working hard overnight, pumping out the official Super Bowl championship swag.
They started printing around 11 p.m. Sunday night, after the Patriots beat the L.A. Rams, 13-3, in Atlanta.
The employees worked all night to print the t-shirts and get them ready for shipment to be distributed.
Some fans couldn't even wait for the items to hit store shelves, like Scott Neleber.
Instead, he celebrated the Patriots win by heading to Zuse's Printing.
"I said, I'd like to volunteer and help out," Neleber said.
The overnight experience was a bucket list item for Neleber.
For him, helping make the 15,000 championship shirts was worth the sleepless night.
Even though the night was long, the owner, Ted Zuse, is used to it.
"This is our 6th Super Bowl with the Patriots, we’ve done I think three World Series," Zuse said.
With the win comes the work for other businesses too.
In Hartford, the floor at GimaSport was rumbling early morning, where 10,000 caps would be embroidered with the Patriots logo.
“It’s nice for us because we’re in Hartford and it’s New England, but we would have had orders for the Rams as well,” said GimaSport owner Roberto Giansiracusa.
The official championship shirts will be available at sporting stores throughout the state.
The New England Patriots will head back to Boston for a victory parade that will be held on Tuesday.
