CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Shopping for something different this Christmas for someone who has everything?
How about Connecticut made by Connecticut crafters?
A local craftswoman was thinking outside of the box when she and a friend created this music box, proudly displayed at Small Potatoes Gift Shop in Norwich.
What do people look for this time of year?
“They want something unique, they want to be the hit of the party they want something that’s very touching,” said Erica Sullivan-Corbett, shop owner.
Something that shop founder Erica Sullivan-Corbett says the person giving the gift knows the one getting it.
Corbett works with 250 talented artisans from all over, like these sayings printed on tile from an artist in Waterford.
“People will come over and I know where they are when I hear them giggle,” said Corbett.
Shoppers here like staying local.
“I always want to go to the smaller shops than the bigger shops because they have more, it’s more important for me to go to the little guys than the big guys,” said Karen Guertin.
In Canterbury, Our Kids Farm has goats on the outside and a barn filled on the inside with hand-made crafts, like wood burner, Dave Guarneri products.
His spoons are his specialties.
“I do both sides. I do those for the holiday season and then every day,” said Guarneri.
Our Kids Farm was hand built by Wendee Dupont and her husband.
It’s a working farm with a throwback to another era.
“More people are looking for that hand-made homemade item. Not the box store things. They’re really pushing their items out there to get local items,” said Dupont.
